©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trials

Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old student 'thought she was dead' as bodycam emerges

Abby Zwerner testifies in $40M lawsuit against school administrator who allegedly ignored gun warnings

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Bodycam video shows teacher after she was shot by 6-year-old student Video

Bodycam video shows teacher after she was shot by 6-year-old student

During a civil trial, video footage was presented showing Abigail Zwerner after she was shot by her 6-year-old student. (Newport News Police Department)

Graphic Content Warning: This article includes police body-camera footage from the aftermath of a school shooting.

A Virginia elementary school teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student recounted to jurors that she "thought she was dead," as newly released police body-camera footage captured the chaos that followed the 2023 classroom shooting.

On the witness stand Thursday, Abby Zwerner, then 25, described how an ordinary school day became a life-or-death struggle when her first-grade student opened fire with a 9-millimeter handgun. The bullet passed through her left hand and remains in her chest, where it narrowly missed her heart.

"The last thing I remember at the school, I thought I was dying. I thought I had died. I thought I was either on my way to heaven or in heaven," Zwerner told the court. "Then it all went black. So, then I thought I wasn’t going there."

Zwerner has filed a $40 million lawsuit against former school administrator Ebony Parker, alleging gross negligence for failing to act on multiple warnings that the child may have brought a gun to school. According to the complaint, several colleagues — including the guidance counselor, music teacher, and reading specialist — had all raised alarms about the boy before the shooting occurred.

Former Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner during her civil lawsuit against the school.

Former Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner looks back into the courtroom during her civil lawsuit trial, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Newport News, Va.  (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, Pool)

TWO TEACHERS SAY VIRGINIA SCHOOL IGNORED WARNINGS BEFORE 6-YEAR-OLD SHOT EDUCATOR

Zwerner also recalled the chilling moment she locked eyes with the boy just before the gun went off.

"It was a blank look," she said. "But it wasn’t a blank look at all."

Now, nearly two years later, Zwerner said she still struggles with simple physical tasks. Over lunch with her attorney, she remembered trying to open a small bag of potato chips, tugging at it from several angles before giving up.

"I eventually asked you to open it," she told her lawyer on the stand. "It’s the same thing with water bottles."

Abby Zwerner's attorney Diane Toscano whispers with her colleague Jeffrey Breit.

Abby Zwerner's attorney Diane Toscano confers with her colleague Jeffrey Breit during Zwerner's lawsuit Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Newport News, Va.  (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, Pool)

The psychological wounds, she added, have proved just as lasting. Zwerner described breaking down one morning when she realized her plan to see Hamilton, only to remember that the Broadway musical features scenes of dueling.

Since the shooting, Zwerner has stepped away from teaching and has graduated from cosmetology school. She hopes to pursue a career in beauty.

WATCH THE BODYCAM:

Bodycam video shows teacher after she was shot by 6-year-old student Video

This week, jurors reviewed police body-camera footage showing the first officers arriving at the elementary school moments after the shooting. The video captures paramedics working to save Zwerner’s life on the scene.

In the recording, an officer can be heard calling for medics as Zwerner struggles to breathe.

"You're going to be okay," a paramedic is heard telling Zwerner.

The educator, who appeared pale in the body-camera footage with a pained expression on her face, is seen carried out on a stretcher. 

Newport News Circuit Court Judge Matthew Hoffman speaking to attorneys during Abby Zwerner's trial.

Newport News Circuit Court Judge Matthew Hoffman sidebars with attorneys during former Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner's civil lawsuit against the former assistant principal of the school where Zwerner was shot, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Newport News, Va.  (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, Pool)

LAWYERS FOR VIRGINIA TEACHER SHOT BY 6-YEAR-OLD FILE $40M SUIT DETAILING HOW SCHOOL ALLEGEDLY IGNORED WARNINGS

Attorneys for the Newport News school district have argued that the shooting was an unforeseeable act by a child too young to be fully understood or anticipated. They’ve also contended that Parker and other staff followed reasonable procedures that day.

Former Richneck Elementary School assistant principal Ebony Parker during the civil trial following the 2023 school shooting in Virginia.

Former Richneck Elementary School assistant principal Ebony Parker looks back into the courtroom during Abby Zwerner's lawsuit against her Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Newport News, Va. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, Pool)

Parker faces a separate criminal trial next month on eight counts of felony child neglect, one for "each of the eight bullets that endangered all the students" in Zwerner’s classroom, prosecutors said.

The mother of the boy who shot Zwerner, Deja Taylor, was sentenced to two years in prison for felony neglect and federal weapons charges.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
