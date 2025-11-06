Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old, school admin spar over ignored gun warnings as jury deliberates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Closing arguments in the civil case between a Virginia teacher, who was shot by her 6-year-old student, and a school administrator concluded Wednesday, with a jury now set to deliberate the multimillion-dollar landmark case.

Abigail Zwerner, a now-former teacher at Richneck Elementary School, filed a $40 million lawsuit against former Assistant Principal Ebony Parker, alleging Parker dismissed concerns regarding an elementary school student potentially bringing a gun to school.

Zwerner’s legal team alleges the dismissal resulted in their client being shot in the chest and hand on Jan. 6, 2023. The bullet narrowly missed Zwerner’s heart and remains lodged in her chest.

In closing arguments on Wednesday, Zwerner’s attorney, Kevin Biniazan, blasted Parker’s alleged failure to respond to repeated reports that the child was in possession of a gun on school grounds.

"A gun changes everything," Biniazan said, according to WAVY. "You stop and you investigate."

Zwerner’s team reportedly added that Parker allegedly ignored multiple attempts by school faculty to warn her about the child’s behavior leading up to the shooting.

However, Parker’s attorney, Sandra Douglas, argued that her client used "real-time judgement, not hindsight judgements" in the moments leading up to the shooting, according to the outlet.

"Your job is to consider only what Dr. Parker knew at the time," Douglas reportedly told the jury.

Parker’s attorney went on to question Zwerner’s testimony in court, looking to poke holes in her claims of becoming a "recluse" after the shooting, the outlet reported.

"I’m not minimizing what happened to Ms. Zwerner, I’m not doing that," Douglas said. "But when someone is asking for $40 million, it’s my job to tell you, there is another side to that story."

However, Biniazan argued in his rebuttal that Zwerner’s mental state has been deeply impacted by the shooting, pointing to her life expectancy being reduced to just 53 years as a result.

"When you're deciding what's fair and what's fair, you're not just deciding tomorrow and what might happen the next day," Biniazan said, according to WTKR. "We don't get to come back here in five, 10, 15 years and bring you all together and ask Ms. Zwerner, ‘How are you doing? Are you still waking up at nine? Do you still see that face?’"

Last week, Zwerner, who was 25 at the time of the shooting, weighed in on the events’ impact on her emotional and psychological state while on the stand.

"The last thing I remember at the school, I thought I was dying. I thought I had died. I thought I was either on my way to heaven or in heaven," Zwerner told the court. "Then it all went black. So, then I thought I wasn’t going there."

In addition to the landmark civil lawsuit, Parker is also facing a criminal trial on eight felony counts of child neglect – one charge for "each of the eight bullets that endangered students" in Zwerner’s classroom, according to prosecutors.

The child’s mother, Deja Taylor, is currently serving a two-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to child neglect and gun charges.

The seven-person jury is set to resume deliberations on Thursday.

Neither Zwerner’s nor Parker’s attorney immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

