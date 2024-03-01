Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia

Virginia school bus accident injures 8 children

All injuries were described as minor; students taken to hospital for evaluation

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Eight children suffered minor injuries during a school bus accident in Virginia on Friday morning, officials said.

SCHOOL BUS DRIVER DEAD, 2 STUDENTS INJURED IN TENNESSEE HIGHWAY COLLISION

A school bus in Florida

The rear exit of a school bus, uninvolved in the reported accident, is photographed. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The school bus was carrying about 30 students from James Blair Middle School in the Williamsburg-James City County school system, spokeswoman Kara Wall said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bus was involved in a minor accident with one other vehicle, Wall said. Eight students had reported minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene. Following a request from parents and out of an abundance of caution, those students were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.