Virginia school bus accident injures 8 children

Eight children suffered minor injuries during a school bus accident in Virginia on Friday morning, officials said.

The school bus was carrying about 30 students from James Blair Middle School in the Williamsburg-James City County school system, spokeswoman Kara Wall said in a statement.

The bus was involved in a minor accident with one other vehicle, Wall said. Eight students had reported minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene. Following a request from parents and out of an abundance of caution, those students were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.