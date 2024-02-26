School bus driver dead, 2 students injured in Tennessee highway collision

A Tennessee school bus driver died in a crash Monday that also caused minor injuries to two students, authorities said.

The bus was hit Monday morning by a 2005 Chevy Silverado on Highway 70 near Rogersville, news outlets reported, citing a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Aleita Gladson, 55, of Rogersville, died and two children who were on board weren't seriously injured, the report said. The children were treated for minor injuries, Matt Hixson, Hawkins County’s director of schools, told news outlets.

Hixson said he was heartbroken to announce the death of Gladson, a "longtime and valued Hawkins County Schools team member."

The 18-year-old driver of the truck also was injured, but no other details were immediately released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash, officials said.