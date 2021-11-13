Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia police officer dead after shot during welfare check on 29th birthday

The suspect was taken into custody at a Kingsport, Tennessee, motel

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Virginia police officer died Saturday night after being shot hours earlier, while performing an early-morning welfare check, according to reports. It was his 29th birthday. 

A 33-year-old suspect was arrested following an "extensive" manhunt, WDBJ-TV of Roanoke reported. The suspect, a Virginia man, was later taken into custody about 40 miles away at a Kingsport, Tennessee, motel, according to WTVR-TV in Richmond. 

Big Stone Gap police Officer Michael Chandler encountered at least one person in an abandoned home and was shot after being asked to conduct a welfare check around 4 a.m. ET Saturday. Big Stone Gap is in southwest Virginia. 

GEORGIA DEPUTY DIES DAYS AFTER WOMAN SHOT HER WHILE RESPONDING TO CALL 

A Wise County sheriff’s deputy found Chandler unconscious in a ditch and he was flown to the hospital where he died hours later. 

Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler, 29, died hours after he was shot during a welfare check. 

Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler, 29, died hours after he was shot during a welfare check.  (Town of Big Stone Gap )

"It is with a heavy heart that I must inform our community of the line of duty death of Officer Michael D. Chandler," Big Stone Gap police Chief Stephen Hamm said in a statement, according to WDBJ. "His battle to survive today was truly miraculous. But, he succumbed to his injuries around 7:00 p.m. this evening at the hospital with his family at his side. Mike’s loss will be felt by our town and across all of Wise County. Not only did he serve as an officer with the Town of Big Stone Gap Police Department, but also as a volunteer with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department. Please keep his family in your prayers tonight, as this should have been a day to celebrate his 29th birthday - not a day to mourn his passing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect's charges were pending, WTVR reported. He was being held on suspected parole violations. 