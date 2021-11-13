Virginia police officer dead after shot during welfare check on 29th birthday

A Virginia police officer died Saturday night after being shot hours earlier, while performing an early-morning welfare check, according to reports. It was his 29th birthday.

A 33-year-old suspect was arrested following an "extensive" manhunt, WDBJ-TV of Roanoke reported. The suspect, a Virginia man, was later taken into custody about 40 miles away at a Kingsport, Tennessee, motel, according to WTVR-TV in Richmond.

Big Stone Gap police Officer Michael Chandler encountered at least one person in an abandoned home and was shot after being asked to conduct a welfare check around 4 a.m. ET Saturday. Big Stone Gap is in southwest Virginia.

A Wise County sheriff’s deputy found Chandler unconscious in a ditch and he was flown to the hospital where he died hours later.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must inform our community of the line of duty death of Officer Michael D. Chandler," Big Stone Gap police Chief Stephen Hamm said in a statement, according to WDBJ. "His battle to survive today was truly miraculous. But, he succumbed to his injuries around 7:00 p.m. this evening at the hospital with his family at his side. Mike’s loss will be felt by our town and across all of Wise County. Not only did he serve as an officer with the Town of Big Stone Gap Police Department, but also as a volunteer with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department. Please keep his family in your prayers tonight, as this should have been a day to celebrate his 29th birthday - not a day to mourn his passing."

The suspect's charges were pending, WTVR reported. He was being held on suspected parole violations.