Virginia police arrest suspects in shooting that left 2 veterans dead

Fairfax County police have arrested two people suspected of killing two married veterans in Virginia Wednesday morning.

They only released the name of one of them, 20-year-old Ronnie Keandre Marshall, along with a booking photo from 2019.

The other remains unidentified.

"Two distinguished military veterans were gunned down in their front yard," Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news briefing Wednesday. "[They] served out community for many, many years. And they were shot and killed in cold blood in their own front yard."

Edward McDaniel Jr. and Brenda McDaniel, 55 and 63 years old, were shot to death outside their home in Springfield Wednesday morning, police said.

Both McDaniels were Army physicians, and Edward was an active-duty Army colonel, according to Fairfax’s major crimes unit commander, Major Ed O’Carroll.

Police said there had been a burglary call at the same home earlier in the week and that they believed the incidents were connected, police said.

"We do believe Monday’s response is directly connected with today’s tragedy," O’Carroll said Wednesday.

Earlier Thursday, investigators said they had found a "vehicle of interest" connected to the case after a local resident called in a tip. At that time, they said they took an unnamed person of interest into custody.

Authorities said more information would be released at 6 p.m. ET.