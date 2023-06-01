Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

Virginia man arrested in connection to drug robbery resulting in double homicide: police

Fairfax County police say one man was fatally shot and another was stabbed to death

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
A Falls Church, Virginia, man was arrested and charged in connection to what police said they believed started as a drug robbery that resulted in a double homicide.

Fairfax County police said Vladimir Garcia Montes, 18, was charged with robbery resulting in death, after one man was fatally shot and another was stabbed to death.

Vladimir Garcia Montes mugshot

Vladimir Garcia Montes booking photo (Fairfax County Police)

Officers responded to reports that a man had been shot Monday on Pimmit Run Lane in Falls Church around 3:30 p.m.

When the officers arrived, they discovered Jonas Skinner, 20, of Ashburn, in the laundry room of the apartment building and suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Members of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene and declared Skinner dead at the scene.

police car lights

A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night. (iStock)

In addition to Skinner, police located three other individuals in the apartment complex parking lot who were suffering from upper body stab wounds.

One of the victims, Braden Deahl, 18, of Arlington County, was transported by emergency crews to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police said the other two individuals were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, a K-9 unit discovered a significant amount of marijuana nearby that detectives believe is connected to the homicide.

Police added that all individuals involved in the incident are believed to know each other and the act was not random.

Detectives continue to investigate the situation and ask anyone with information about the incidents to call the Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

