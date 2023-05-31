DC-area activist wants anger management, ‘Restorative Justice’ for attacker who put him in hospital

A Washington, D.C.-area activist wants anger management treatment for his attacker after he said he was brutally beaten on the street for attempting to be a Good Samaritan.

Adam Theo, a veteran, criminal justice reform advocate and former independent candidate for the Arlington County Board in Northern Virginia, tweeted photos of the cuts and bruises to his neck in face he said he incurred when he tried to intervene in a public domestic dispute in Clarendon on Memorial Day weekend.

"Bad news: I am no longer beautiful," Theo wrote. "This evening when walking home I passed a young guy arguing w/ (I presume) his girlfriend in Clarendon. He starts getting violent with her - pushing her around and trying to rip off her clothes. I intervened... and got the s--- beat out of me."

"I lost count after punch no. 6. His GF pulled him back long enough for me to stumble away, but not far enough as he broke away from her and went for another series of blows. About 15 in total I think?" he continued. "Samaritans came to aid and called 911, with the guy dragging the woman away screaming. Last I heard while sitting in Virginia Hospital Center he'd not yet been caught."

Theo, who told FOX 5 he served in jail when he was younger, argued in favor of restorative justice for his attacker, which focuses on rehabilitation instead of incarceration.

"Assuming @ArlingtonVaPD catches him, I want to persue [sic] #RestorativeJustice," he wrote. "I want programs to deal with such anger & possibly substance abuse. Jail doesn't fix people - it just releases problems back out into society even worse than when they went in."

Theo added that his injuries would impact him financially because he doesn’t have health insurance.

"Ambulance & CAT scan are not cheap," he said. "Plus my career plans of being a male model are now trashed."

Theo has since co-organized a GoFundMe page that had earned over $10,600 by Wednesday morning.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone who may have information on the case should call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Theo’s comments about criminal justice since his attack led to him receiving mockery on social media and for not wanting his attacker to face jail time.

"Temporarily locked to fend off right-winger trolls flooding my TL with racist slurs & attacking friends," his Twitter bio now reads.