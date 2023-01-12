Virginia homicide suspect killed and deputy wounded in shootout

A homicide suspect was fatally shot and a sheriff’s deputy was critically wounded Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire at an intersection in Virginia, officials said.

Members of a U.S. Marshals Task Force attempting to serve an arrest warrant were following the suspect, when he stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Big Bethel Road and Todds Lane, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said at a news conference. The suspect got out and immediately started firing at task force members, who returned fire, he said.

Both the suspect and a member of the task force were struck multiple times, Talbot said. Both were taken to a hospital, where the suspect was pronounced dead, he said.

Investigator Scott Chambers, who was shot twice, was in critical condition and in surgery on Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan said.

Talbot declined to identify the suspect or say which homicide case he was wanted in.

The Hampton police department's major crimes unit will investigate the shooting, Hampton police spokesperson Sgt. Ashley Jenrette said. Jenrette didn't know whether any members of the task force had body-worn cameras, how many members fired their weapons or the races of the people involved.