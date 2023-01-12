Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia homicide suspect killed and deputy wounded in shootout

VA investigator Scott Chambers was shot twice and is in critical condition

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A homicide suspect was fatally shot and a sheriff’s deputy was critically wounded Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire at an intersection in Virginia, officials said.

Members of a U.S. Marshals Task Force attempting to serve an arrest warrant were following the suspect, when he stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Big Bethel Road and Todds Lane, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said at a news conference. The suspect got out and immediately started firing at task force members, who returned fire, he said.

Both the suspect and a member of the task force were struck multiple times, Talbot said. Both were taken to a hospital, where the suspect was pronounced dead, he said.

VIRGINIA SCHOOL SHOOTING: TEACHER A HERO WHO SAVED HER STUDENTS' LIVES AFTER BEING SHOT, POLICE SAY

Law enforcement work at the scene where a Chesapeake Sheriff's deputy was shot, on Jan.11, 2023, in Hampton, VA.

Law enforcement work at the scene where a Chesapeake Sheriff's deputy was shot, on Jan.11, 2023, in Hampton, VA. (Stephen Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigator Scott Chambers, who was shot twice, was in critical condition and in surgery on Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan said.

Talbot declined to identify the suspect or say which homicide case he was wanted in.

The Hampton police department's major crimes unit will investigate the shooting, Hampton police spokesperson Sgt. Ashley Jenrette said. Jenrette didn't know whether any members of the task force had body-worn cameras, how many members fired their weapons or the races of the people involved.