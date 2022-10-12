Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia high school evacuated after chemistry class ‘incident’

All students at Dinwiddie High School in Virginia were released early

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Virginia high school released students early Wednesday after the building was evacuated due to what officials described as an "incident" inside a chemistry classroom.

The unspecified incident happened at Dinwiddie High School and was confined to a chemistry class, Dinwiddie County Public Schools wrote in a Facebook post.

First responders, including police and at least two ambulances, were seen outside the school around 11 a.m., according to WRIC-TV.

The district said that students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m. and asked parents who normally pick up their children to do so.

BALTIMORE HIGH SCHOOL BRAWL CAUGHT ON VIDEO AS PARENTS PLEAD FOR A SAFE ENVIRONMENT

Dinwiddie High School was let out early after an unspecified "incident" in a chemistry class prompted an evacuation on Wednesday.

Dinwiddie High School was let out early after an unspecified "incident" in a chemistry class prompted an evacuation on Wednesday. (Google Maps)

Police are investigating the situation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No further details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as events warrant.