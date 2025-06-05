Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Missing Persons

Prep school teen missing for days believed to be endangered: police

Authorities seek public's help to locate 14-year-old Emma Anderson, who disappeared from Haymarket home on June 1

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published

Virginia police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a "missing and endangered" teenager named Emma Anderson.

Prince William County police say Anderson, 14, left her home in Haymarket in the early morning hours of June 1.

Detectives received information during their ongoing investigation that has led them to believe the 14-year-old girl is "endangered."

Emma Anderson wearing a light blue sports uniform

Prince William County police say Emma Anderson, 14, left her home in Haymarket in the early morning hours of June 1. (Prince William County Police)

Emma is described as a white female, standing 5 ft. 5 in., weighing 102 lbs., with long blonde hair, brown eyes and pierced ears. She is a student at Wakefield School, a college preparatory school in The Plains, Virginia.

Emma Anderson

Detectives received information during their ongoing investigation that has led them to believe the 14-year-old girl is "endangered." (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC))

No additional information was available as of Thursday afternoon.

Prince William County police are asking anyone with information about Emma to contact 703-792-6500 or a local police department.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.