Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Viral
Published

Virginia family dancing on frozen pool breaks through ice, in viral video

Family in Martinsville, Virginia, plunges into icy pool

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Virginia family goes viral after dancing and falling into frozen pool Video

Virginia family goes viral after dancing and falling into frozen pool

A family in Martinsville, Virginia has gone viral after dancing and falling into a pool on Christmas. (Credit: Storyful)

A Virginia family has gone viral after being caught on video dancing on top of a frozen pool on Christmas – only to plunge into the icy water. 

Anabel Rojo shared the footage taken on Dec. 25 in Martinsville, Virginia. 

The clip shows she and two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, pacing atop the frozen pool, which appears to have some cracks in its surface. 

VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS INDIANAPOLIS WOMAN DRIVING CAR ON FROZEN CANAL BEFORE GOING THROUGH THE ICE 

The footage begins with Anabel Rojo and family members dancing on the frozen pool.

The footage begins with Anabel Rojo and family members dancing on the frozen pool. (Anabel Rojo/Storyful)

As the trio try to link up and hold hands to keep balanced, one of the men falls onto his back, causing the ice to split even further. 

AMAZING PHOTOS SHOW HOMES IN FORT ERIE, ONTARIO, NEAR BUFFALO, FROZEN OVER FOLLOWING WINTER STORM 

One of the family members then falls onto the ice, cracking it.

One of the family members then falls onto the ice, cracking it. (Anabel Rojo/Storyful)

When he tries to get up, the ice then gives way as Rojo manages to retreat to safety. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The ice then breaks, sending two of Rojo;s family members into the icy waters.

The ice then breaks, sending two of Rojo;s family members into the icy waters. (Anabel Rojo/Storyful)

The clip ends with her holding her arm out as the men struggle to find their balance amid the water and sinking ice. 

Temperatures in the area were in the mid-30s on Christmas following icy wind chills that spread throughout much of the U.S. in the days before. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.