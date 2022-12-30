Virginia family dancing on frozen pool breaks through ice, in viral video

A Virginia family has gone viral after being caught on video dancing on top of a frozen pool on Christmas – only to plunge into the icy water.

Anabel Rojo shared the footage taken on Dec. 25 in Martinsville, Virginia.

The clip shows she and two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, pacing atop the frozen pool, which appears to have some cracks in its surface.

As the trio try to link up and hold hands to keep balanced, one of the men falls onto his back, causing the ice to split even further.

When he tries to get up, the ice then gives way as Rojo manages to retreat to safety.

The clip ends with her holding her arm out as the men struggle to find their balance amid the water and sinking ice.

Temperatures in the area were in the mid-30s on Christmas following icy wind chills that spread throughout much of the U.S. in the days before.