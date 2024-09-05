Expand / Collapse search
Virginia elementary school assistant principal charged with assault after 5-year-old goes home bruised

Misty Kelley is charged with assault and battery

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
A Spotsylvania County, Virginia, elementary school administrator has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a 5-year-old student, according to law enforcement officials.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that Spotswood Elementary School Assistant Principal Misty Kelley, 52, has been charged with assault and battery in an Aug. 28 incident.

The sheriff’s office first became aware of an incident at the elementary school involving a member of the staff Aug. 28 when it received a report that a 5-year-old girl had allegedly been assaulted by Kelley.

The child’s mother claimed that when her child returned home from school, the pupil showed signs of bruising on the back and ribs, officials said.

VIRGINIA SCHOOL ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL FACES CHARGES AFTER 6-YEAR-OLD SHOT TEACHER

girl with backpack

An assistant principal at an elementary school in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, was charged with assault and battery after a student claimed the administrator grabbed her because she did not want to walk, according to law enforcement officials. (iStock)

The mother questioned the child about the injuries, and the child allegedly said an adult at the school grabbed her because she did not want to walk.

An investigation determined that the adult who allegedly grabbed and injured the child was Kelley, the sheriff’s office said.

LAWYERS FOR VIRGINIA TEACHER SHOT BY 6-YEAR-OLD FILE $40M SUIT DETAILING HOW SCHOOL ALLEGEDLY IGNORED WARNINGS

Spotswood-Elementary-School

A Spotswood Elementary assistant principal was placed on administrative leave and charged with assault after a 5-year-old claimed the administrator grabbed her and caused bruising on the child's back and ribs. (Google Earth)

The sheriff’s office contacted the Spotsylvania County Public Schools central administration office about the matter Aug. 28, and Kelley was placed on administrative leave that same day.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the district seeking comment.

FOX 5 in DC reported that Kelley has since turned herself in to law enforcement officials and was released on her own recognizance.

