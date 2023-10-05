Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia

Virginia driver filmed pulling gun on motorcyclist during apparent road rage

Virginia Beach Police reportedly detained both the SUV driver and motorcyclist

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Virginia driver pulls gun on motorcyclist during apparent argument Video

Virginia driver pulls gun on motorcyclist during apparent argument

An apparent road rage altercation between an SUV driver and motorcyclist in Virginia Beach, Virginia, escalated when the driver pulled a gun. (Credit: @‌justpaythefeebruh via Storyful)

A Virginia driver was caught on video pulling a gun on a motorcyclist during an apparent road rage altercation Saturday.

The SUV driver and motorcyclist were seen arguing in Virginia Beach at a busy intersection, which appeared to be along Virginia Beach Boulevard and Pacific Avenue near the oceanfront.

In the video, the biker gets off the motorcycle and appears to reach for something in a compartment on the bike when the SUV driver suddenly flings his door open and points a gun at the motorcyclist.

As the driver draws the gun on the biker, a police officer can be seen rushing to the scene from across the street.

PHILADELPHIA MOTORCYCLIST CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY KICKING IN WINDSHIELD, WAVING GUN AT DRIVER IN VIOLENT VIDEO

motorcyclist pointing at driver

The motorcyclist appeared to be arguing with the driver of an SUV in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (@‌justpaythefeebruh via Storyful)

"Put the gun down now!" the officer yells. "Get on the ground!"

motorcyclist reaching into compartment

The motorcyclist got off the bike and appeared to reach into a compartment on the bike. (@‌justpaythefeebruh via Storyful)

The driver complies with the officer, putting the gun down and raising his hands in the air. 

suv driver drawing gun

The SUV driver then opened his door and drew a gun on the motorcyclist, who ran across the street toward police. (@‌justpaythefeebruh via Storyful)

FLORIDA VIDEO SHOWS DRIVER SWINGING MACHETE DURING ‘ROAD RAGE INCIDENT’

suv driver putting hands in the air

Police ordered the SUV to drop the weapon and put his hands in the air, which the driver complied with. (@‌justpaythefeebruh via Storyful)

He then lies belly down on the street as multiple officers run over to take him into custody.

police swarming driver

The driver got on the ground and police swarmed him. (@‌justpaythefeebruh via Storyful)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Virginia Beach Police Department told Fox News Digital via email that both the SUV driver and motorcyclist were taken into custody and then released. Police said no charges were filed.