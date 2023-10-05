Virginia driver filmed pulling gun on motorcyclist during apparent road rage

A Virginia driver was caught on video pulling a gun on a motorcyclist during an apparent road rage altercation Saturday.

The SUV driver and motorcyclist were seen arguing in Virginia Beach at a busy intersection, which appeared to be along Virginia Beach Boulevard and Pacific Avenue near the oceanfront.

In the video, the biker gets off the motorcycle and appears to reach for something in a compartment on the bike when the SUV driver suddenly flings his door open and points a gun at the motorcyclist.

As the driver draws the gun on the biker, a police officer can be seen rushing to the scene from across the street.

"Put the gun down now!" the officer yells. "Get on the ground!"

The driver complies with the officer, putting the gun down and raising his hands in the air.

He then lies belly down on the street as multiple officers run over to take him into custody.

The Virginia Beach Police Department told Fox News Digital via email that both the SUV driver and motorcyclist were taken into custody and then released. Police said no charges were filed.