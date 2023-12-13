Virginia DoorDash driver carjacked at gunpoint by 11-year-old: ‘Are you serious?’

A DoorDash driver in Richmond, Virginia, says she was carjacked at gunpoint by two people — including an 11-year-old boy — while making a delivery.

The driver, 40-year-old Deon Smith, told Scripss New Richmond she was completing a delivery at an apartment complex along the 400 block of Westover Hills Boulevard when she was approached by an 18-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy.

Smith said she initially thought they were asking for money, "but little did I know he was pointing a gun at me asking for my keys."

"When he told me that he was going to shoot me I was like, ‘Are you serious? You want to kill somebody at your age,’" Smith said, recalling the encounter.

The two suspects demanded Smith’s keys and fled the scene in her car. Officers responded to the scene on a report of a robbery.

Smith’s vehicle was later found in Henrico County, crashed in a rural area and burned. Both juveniles were transferred to medical hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police identified the 18-year-old as Jahlia Henley. He and the 11-year-old have been charged with robbery, police said.

The loss of her car has impacted her ability to get to her full-time job as a home health care nurse and to take care of her 10-year-old. She had just recently paid off her car.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Smith support herself and her daughter.