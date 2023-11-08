Expand / Collapse search
Virginia

Virginia 'bird bandit' suspect arrested after robbing victim at knifepoint while parrots sat on hat, shoulder

Hector Eduardo Rios has been charged with robbery and is being held without bond, according to police

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
"Bird bandit" robs victim with knife Video

"Bird bandit" robs victim with knife

Suspect with parrots on his hat and shoulder is seen at a convenience store after robbing a victim at a McDonald's.

The Virginia ‘bird bandit’, accused of robbing a man at knifepoint while accompanied by three quacking parrots, has been arrested, police said.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, Hector Eduardo Rios was arrested for the peculiar incident Wednesday — nearly three months following the August robbery.

Police said Rios allegedly entered a McDonald's in Fairfax, Virginia, on Aug. 22, and pulled a knife on a victim, robbing him of an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities say that during the alleged robbery, Rios sported two parrots on the brim of his cowboy hat and a third on his shoulder.

Hector Eduardo Rios

Hector Eduardo Rios allegedly robbed a victim at knife point at a Virginia McDonald's with his parrot companions riding on his hat and shoulder. (Fairfax County Police Department)

Following the robbery, Rios allegedly went to a nearby convenience store and was spotted on surveillance video.

The "bird bandit" was seen strolling around the convenience store, wearing a black cowboy hat and a patterned shirt along with the three birds.

Hector Eduardo Rios

Hector Eduardo Rios was captured on the security cameras inside a nearby business. (Fairfax County Police Department)

Rios has been charged with robbery and is being held without bond, according to police.

