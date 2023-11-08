Expand / Collapse search
Fires

Virginia firefighter survives massive explosion caught on video

Fairfax County firefighter in Virginia hit with fireball after opening building door

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Video taken by a bystander shows a Virginia firefighter opening a door before an explosion ripped through the structure, Nov. 7, 2023. (Courtesy: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department)

A bystander in Virginia captured the moment a massive explosion rocked fire crews responding to a utility emergency Tuesday night.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were at the scene in the 3800 block of South George Mason Drive in Bailey's Crossroads around 3 p.m.

In a short video from the scene, smoke can be seen coming out of a building while a firefighter works to open a door.

The moment the firefighter pries the door open, a massive fireball erupts from the building. The blast was so strong that the person filming appears to lose control of their camera.

Unidentified firefighter pries open door

The firefighter seen at the door closest to the blast is OK, the department said on social media. 

"Firefighters put their lives on the line everyday to protect the lives and property of Fairfax County," a statement read. 

Huge fireball in Virginia, firefighter survived

Firefighter seen opening door second before blast

The fire department is not releasing the name of the firefighter involved. 