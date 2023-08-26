Expand / Collapse search
Virginia 'bird bandit' wanted after robbing victim at knifepoint while parrots sat on hat, shoulder: police

The 'bird bandit' is a Hispanic tattooed man between the ages of 28 and 32, Fairfax County police said

Virginia police are searching for a man who brought his parrot companions along while he allegedly robbed a victim at knifepoint inside McDonald's.

The man, described by police as a "bird bandit," entered the restaurant on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax County at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday with two parrots on the brim of his cowboy hat and a third on his shoulder, Fairfax County police said in a news release. 

The suspect allegedly pulled a knife on the victim and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Parrots sitting on alleged suspect

A man allegedly robbed a victim at knifepoint in McDonald's with his parrot companions riding on his hat and shoulder. (Fairfax County Police Department)

Fairfax County police described the suspect as a Hispanic tattooed man between the ages of 28 and 32. He is wanted for strong-arm robbery.

Surveillance footage captured inside a nearby convenience store showed the man wearing a black cowboy hat and a patterned shirt, with the three birds sitting on his hat and shoulder. 

He fled the area in a blue Ford SUV, police said.

Robbery suspect inside convenience store

The alleged suspect was captured on the security cameras inside a nearby business. (Fairfax County Police Department)

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect.