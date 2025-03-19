Virginia 'barricade incident' near CIA headquarters draws heavy police response

A "barricade incident" near CIA headquarters in Virginia prompted a heavy police response on Wednesday, authorities said.

Police shut down part of Dolley Madison Blvd in both directions due to the incident in McLean, Fairfax County Police said.

A sergeant with Fairfax County Police confirmed to Fox News that police are assisting CIA Police outside CIA headquarters.

Responding agencies included a SWAT team, Arlington County and Fairfax County officials, FOX5 DC reported.

This is a developing new story; check back for updates.