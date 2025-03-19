Expand / Collapse search
Virginia 'barricade incident' near CIA headquarters draws heavy police response

Dolly Madison Blvd shut down in both direction near CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
A "barricade incident" near CIA headquarters in Virginia prompted a heavy police response on Wednesday, authorities said.

Police shut down part of Dolley Madison Blvd in both directions due to the incident in McLean, Fairfax County Police said.

Police in Virginia respond to CIA HQ barricade incident

Police respond to a "barricade incident" near the CIA headquarters in Virginia, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (WTTG)

A sergeant with Fairfax County Police confirmed to Fox News that police are assisting CIA Police outside CIA headquarters.

Responding agencies included a SWAT team, Arlington County and Fairfax County officials, FOX5 DC reported.

This is a developing new story; check back for updates.