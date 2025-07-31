Viral video shows allegedly drunk man take airport golf cart on walkway joy ride

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bizarre scene unfolded at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York on Monday morning when a man, who appeared intoxicated, drove a stolen golf cart onto a moving walkway.

Bystanders captured the moment in a video that has since gone viral.

The video starts by showing a man, later identified as 29-year-old Kevin Sinning of Wyoming, driving a golf cart off of a moving walkway at the airport, according to reporting by local station WKBW.

Sinning then turned around in the cart and drove it back toward the moving walkway, missing several "wet floor signs" in the process.

As he approached the walkway, Sinning lined the cart up and drove on with the driver’s-side wheels up on a metal bank, and the passenger-side wheels on the conveyor belt.

When Sinning drove past the person who captured the video, he appeared dazed, looking straight ahead with very little emotion.

WKBW also reported that officers arrested Sinning at the end of the moving walkway.

According to the station, police said Sinning was visibly intoxicated.

The walkway appeared to be damaged during the wild joy ride.

Sinning was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal nuisance and grand larceny, WKBW reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) for comment on the matter.