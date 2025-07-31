Expand / Collapse search
New York

Viral video shows allegedly drunk man take airport golf cart on walkway joy ride

Kevin Sinning faces multiple charges including grand larceny after Buffalo airport incident

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Man goes for joy ride in stolen golf cart at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Video

Man goes for joy ride in stolen golf cart at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Video shows a man going for a joy ride in a stolen golf cart at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, driving the vehicle onto a moving walkway while appearing intoxicated. (Credit: Thomas Brennan/TMX)

A bizarre scene unfolded at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York on Monday morning when a man, who appeared intoxicated, drove a stolen golf cart onto a moving walkway.

Bystanders captured the moment in a video that has since gone viral.

The video starts by showing a man, later identified as 29-year-old Kevin Sinning of Wyoming, driving a golf cart off of a moving walkway at the airport, according to reporting by local station WKBW.

Sinning then turned around in the cart and drove it back toward the moving walkway, missing several "wet floor signs" in the process.

Man on airport golf cart

A Wyoming man was arrested after driving a stolen golf cart at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport while allegedly intoxicated on July 28, 2025. (Thomas Brennan/TMX)

As he approached the walkway, Sinning lined the cart up and drove on with the driver’s-side wheels up on a metal bank, and the passenger-side wheels on the conveyor belt.

When Sinning drove past the person who captured the video, he appeared dazed, looking straight ahead with very little emotion.

Man driving the golf cart on the walkway at airport

A Wyoming man was arrested after driving a stolen golf cart at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport while allegedly intoxicated on July 28, 2025. (Thomas Brennan/TMX)

WKBW also reported that officers arrested Sinning at the end of the moving walkway.

According to the station, police said Sinning was visibly intoxicated.

Damage to the walkway

The walkway was damaged during the allegedly drunken joy ride. (Thomas Brennan/TMX)

The walkway appeared to be damaged during the wild joy ride.

Sinning was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal nuisance and grand larceny, WKBW reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) for comment on the matter.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.