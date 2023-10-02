Villages man, 77, faces hard time for stockpile of illegal ED drugs in retirement community: feds

He's a hardened criminal.

A 77-year-old Florida man who starred in an award-winning documentary about the sprawling Villages retirement community is accused of trying to hawk $1,800 worth of black market erectile dysfunction drugs.

Reginald "Reggie" Kincer allegedly bought a slew of ED products – including Snovitra-20, Vilitra-20 and Kamagra Oral Jelly – with the intent to sell them locally and outside the Sunshine State, according to federal court papers.

The eccentric senior was featured, alongside his wife Anne, in the 2021 film "Some Kind Of Heaven," which focused on four unconventional residents of America's largest retirement community.

"The Villages have given Reggie an opportunity to grow in different ways," his wife can be heard saying in a trailer, as Kincer is shown performing martial arts exercises next to his golf cart.

The voice-over shifts to Kincer, a devotee of kung fu, who is shown shirtless and grunting next to a pool.

"My whole training is about ending my life with a smile on my face," he says before the video pans to a shot of him shaking an unidentified substance into the palm of his hand then snorting it up his nose.

"Everybody knows they're on the verge of death. People are still just ignoring it, and, so, I really like stimulating myself with drugs. They get me to a spiritual place really quick," he says in a Southern drawl.

The Villages, nicknamed "God's waiting room," is about 45 miles northwest of Orlando, and is known as a palm-tree-lined utopia for those over 55.

Kincer is no stranger to a pair of handcuffs – at least since he hit his 70s. He was arrested in the parking lot of The Villages Laurel Manor Recreation Center in September 2018 after Sumter County deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person.

Deputies approached Kincer's car, smelled marijuana and asked him if he had any on him, according to court records.

"He reached into his satchel…and pulled out a clear cylinder tuber containing several balls of a green leafy substance and stated he was able to possess marijuana under Indian law," an arrest affidavit says.

Deputies later found cocaine in a plastic bag in his wallet.

The Tennessee native later claimed in court papers that he had immunity from the marijuana charges due to membership in the Oklevueha Nation Native American Church.

Less than two months later, he was arrested again for skipping out on his court date.

In February 2020, he was collared for multiple drug offenses stemming from a 2018 Homeland Security raid on his Tamarind Grove home.

He was charged with trafficking in phenethylamines and possession of MDMA, psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in a bag labeled "Wellness Center of the Rockies."

Among the contraband was a business card for "Yoga and Tai Chi of Heart."

Sumter County court papers say that he wasn't arrested immediately because he cooperated with Homeland Security.

He pleaded guilty in both prior cases and was sentenced to three years of probation, community service and a drug treatment program.

The latest federal charge alleges that Kincer obtained the illicit erectile dysfunction meds in October 2018.

It wasn't clear why it took nearly five years for the feds to charge him or whether the case is connected to the Homeland Security raid of the same year.

He faces a maximum of one year in prison and a $10,000 fine. Kincer did not immediately return a request for comment.