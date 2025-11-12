Expand / Collapse search
Vietnam veteran kills naked home invader while defending neighbor, suffers broken legs in fight

George Karkoc, 79, shot suspect point-blank after being thrown to ground during Studio City break-in

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Veteran who shot naked intruder speaks out Video

Veteran who shot naked intruder speaks out

George Karkoc, a 79-year-old Vietnam war veteran living in Los Angeles, is being hailed a hero after shooting a naked home invader at his female neighbor's house. (Courtesy: KTTV)

A 79-year-old California Vietnam War veteran is recovering after a fight with a home invader at a female neighbor's house left him with two broken legs — and the suspect dead.

George Karkoc is being hailed as a hero in Studio City in Los Angeles after police say the naked intruder broke into his neighbor's house, where a lone woman inside began screaming for help.

"I knew that if I didn't take care of him, I had no clue what he was gonna do or was capable of doing," Karkoc told FOX 11 Los Angeles from his hospital bed earlier this week.

A naked home invasion suspect walks down a sidewalk

The suspect remained unidentified as of Wednesday morning but had been recorded on home security cameras. (KTTV)

George Karkoc speaks with a reporter form his hospital bed

Homeowner George Karkoc speaks with FOX 11 Los Angeles from his hospital bed, where he is recovering after a deadly fight with a home invasion suspect broke both his legs. (KTTV)

The intruder approached the house around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7, according to police. He was wearing nothing and carrying what appeared to be a lawn sign on a pole, home security video shows.

Police found an abandoned car and clothes nearby, but an LAPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the intruder had not been identified as of Wednesday morning.

George Karkoc pictured in his Army uniform as a younger man

George Karkoc, a Vietnam War veteran, pictured in his Army uniform as a younger man. (KTTV)

Karkoc warned the intruder to leave and told him he'd called police.

The suspect refused and threw him to the ground.

Karkoc was armed, but the situation grew dire. Police said the fall broke both of his legs.

"I'm on my back — my legs collapsed," he told FOX LA. "He's on top of me, and my arm with the gun is pinned behind my back."

Karkoc reached around with his left hand, retrieved the weapon and shot the suspect point-blank, he said.

Police and crime scene tape near the scene

LAPD officers at the crime scene in Studio City, California. (KTTV)

"I don't consider myself a hero," he said. "It's a situation where I was fortunate enough to do the right thing."

Police responded, and Karkoc was taken to the hospital, where officers later stopped by to wish him well.

He is expected to remain hospitalized for at least another week.
