Vietnam veteran kills naked home invader while defending neighbor, suffers broken legs in fight

A 79-year-old California Vietnam War veteran is recovering after a fight with a home invader at a female neighbor's house left him with two broken legs — and the suspect dead.

George Karkoc is being hailed as a hero in Studio City in Los Angeles after police say the naked intruder broke into his neighbor's house, where a lone woman inside began screaming for help.

"I knew that if I didn't take care of him, I had no clue what he was gonna do or was capable of doing," Karkoc told FOX 11 Los Angeles from his hospital bed earlier this week.

The intruder approached the house around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7, according to police. He was wearing nothing and carrying what appeared to be a lawn sign on a pole, home security video shows.

Police found an abandoned car and clothes nearby, but an LAPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the intruder had not been identified as of Wednesday morning.

Karkoc warned the intruder to leave and told him he'd called police.

The suspect refused and threw him to the ground.

Karkoc was armed, but the situation grew dire. Police said the fall broke both of his legs.

"I'm on my back — my legs collapsed," he told FOX LA. "He's on top of me, and my arm with the gun is pinned behind my back."

Karkoc reached around with his left hand, retrieved the weapon and shot the suspect point-blank, he said.

"I don't consider myself a hero," he said. "It's a situation where I was fortunate enough to do the right thing."

Police responded, and Karkoc was taken to the hospital, where officers later stopped by to wish him well.

He is expected to remain hospitalized for at least another week.