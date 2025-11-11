Blue city police search for suspect after unprovoked stabbing at college train stop

Expand / Collapse search
By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Chicago police are on the hunt for a man who they say stabbed a woman in the chest without provocation on a train platform near the University of Illinois Chicago Saturday night.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was sitting on a bench at the train station when he allegedly approached her and plunged the knife into her chest at the UIC-Halsted Blue Line platform.

The woman suffered a minor injury and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, a police spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The suspect, described as a Black male who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds, left on foot, headed northbound on South Morgan Street, according to city police.

LEAVITT BLASTS 'MANY OUTLETS IN THIS ROOM' AT BRIEFING FOR FAILING TO COVER MURDER OF IRYNA ZARUTSKA

A man in white pants, white sneakers, an orange hoodie and brown jacket, carrying a knife, wearing a pink beanie, walking away from an alleged stabbing on a Chicago train platform

Authorities are looking for help identifying this man in connection with a woman's unprovoked stabbing near the University of Illinois Chicago Saturday night. (Chicago Police Department/FOX 32 Chicago)

He was last seen wearing white pants and sneakers, an orange hoodie, brown jacket and pink beanie, carrying a knife and a gray backpack at around 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 8 in a surveillance image obtained by FOX 32 Chicago.

The suspect remained at large as of Tuesday morning.

The case echoes the unprovoked murder of 23-year-old pizzeria worker Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte commuter train in August.

AMERICA’S COMMUTERS UNDER SIEGE AS VIOLENT TRANSIT CRIMES ENDANGER BLUE CITIES

Iryna Zarutska curls up in fear

Iryna Zarutska curls up in fear as a man looms over her during a disturbing attack on a Charlotte, N.C., light rail train. (NewsNation via Charlotte Area Transit System)

On Aug. 22, a mentally ill suspect with a history of more than a dozen prior charges named Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, allegedly stabbed Zarutska from behind in the neck, in another unprovoked attack caught on video.

More recently, a North Carolina man is accused of stabbing another man on a commuter bus in Charlotte, leaving him seriously injured on Nov. 6, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Separately, federal authorities are touting results from the Trump administration's crackdown on Chicago crime and illegal immigration.

Booking photo of Decarlos Dejuan Brown

Booking photo of DeCarlos Dejuan Brown Jr., taken Jan. 20, 2025, following another arrest in Mecklenburg County. Brown’s extensive criminal history has drawn renewed scrutiny after police charged him with Zarutska’s Aug. 22 murder. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO))

According to Homeland Security officials, Customs and Border Protection's Operation Midway Blitz campaign has resulted in a 16% drop in murders, 35% reduction in shootings and 20% fall in transit crime in the Windy City since it kicked off in the second week of September.

Anyone with information on the train station stabbing is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit a tip anonymously at CPDTip.com.

Fox News' Michael Tobin contributed to this report.
