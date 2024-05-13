Video shows NYC man stab random woman near Times Square

A New York City man sitting on a walker and smoking a cigarette was seen on video lunging at two women and stabbing one of them with a large knife on Saturday, in what appeared to be an unprovoked attack near Times Square.

The attack took place near Port Gourmet Deli on West 43rd and Eighth Avenue on Saturday evening.

Video obtained by the New York Post shows a man walking out of the Port Gourmet Deli before placing his walker against the building and sitting on the walker’s seat.

The man, wearing gray pants, a bright fluorescent green shirt, black jacket and orange hat then lights up a cigarette, crosses his arms and reaches inside the jacket.

MAN STABBED OUTSIDE NYC MIGRANT SHELTER, 2 SUSPECTS BELIEVED TO BE INVOLVED: NYPD

He then appeared to pull a large kitchen knife out of his jacket, lunged toward two women and slashed one of them before returning to his walker seat and smoking his cigarette.

The woman who was stabbed could be seen on video placing her hand where the knife allegedly struck her as she stepped back.

The women then turn around and begin walking the other way.

AT LEAST 2 INJURED IN PARTY BOAT STABBING NEAR NEW YORK CITY PIER

The Post learned from the New York City Police Department that the suspected attacker is 62-year-old Cyril Destin, who police sources said has been arrested 24 times over the past 20 years for things like criminal mischief and trespassing.

Police apprehended Destin after the incident, and he was reportedly taken to Bellevue Hospital.

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for more information on the matter.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim, only identified as a 46-year-old woman, was also transported to Bellevue Hospital where she was treated for a stab wound to the chest and listed in stable condition, the Post added.