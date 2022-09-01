Video shows father, son pulled from Boston Harbor after boat sinks: 'We're so weak'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A father and son were pulled from Boston Harbor last week after their 28-foot fishing boat sank and left the two stranded roughly nine miles out near Graves Light.

Bodycam video shows the moment two officers from the Boston Police Harbor Unit came across Joseph Azeredo and his son, 42-year-old Tommy Azeredo.

The two men clung to a cooler floating in the water after gear got caught in their boat's propeller and pushed their boat into some rocks while lobstering, according to CBS News.

SLAIN MOBSTER WHITEY BULGER WAS BEATEN BY INMATES FOR 7 MINUTES – BUT WASN'T FOUND UNTIL 2 HOURS LATER: FEDS

The pair were in the water for roughly 20 minutes before Harbor police found them.

In footage taken during the rescue, one of the Azeredo men could be heard saying, "We’re so weak," as the officers, Garrett Boyle and Stephen Merrick, approached.

The 42-year-old son then asked the officers to help up his 76-year-old father first.

"Help him up, please. Help him up first," Tommy said to one of the officers as he bent down to pull them from the water.

BOAT EXPLOSION ON NEW YORK'S LONG ISLAND INJURES FIVE, ONE AIRLIFTED TO HOSPITAL

The officers advised Joseph to "take his time" as he crawled up onto the end of the boat.

The 42-year-old was then pulled aboard.

Neither men appeared to be wearing a life jacket and in a press conference days later Tommy described how he had to abandon his life jacket when it got caught as the boat sank.

"I was terrified as you can see," Tommy told reporters earlier this week.

"I started yelling for him, I don't see him. I think, you know what I mean, I don't want to talk too much about it," Joseph described while getting visibly emotional over the memory.

Tommy and Joseph repeatedly thanked and hugged the officers in the on camera reunion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Merrick told reporters, "The life jackets, we suggest you actually wear them, but if you don't just have them ready to go."

"It's definitely life-changer. Definitely is," Tommy said. "No more lobster. No more lobster. We are selling those, and we just stick to fishing."