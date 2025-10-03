Video captures Charlie Kirk assassination suspect Tyler Robinson during police manhunt in Utah

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

PROVO, Utah — Newly released surveillance video obtained by Fox News Digital shows Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin at a Utah gas station one day after the conservative influencer was gunned down while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University.

Local authorities were initially called to a Maverik gas station in Cedar City, roughly 215 miles from where Kirk was shot, after Utah state officials alerted police that alleged shooter Tyler Robinson, 22, may have dumped evidence in a nearby trash can.

Officers subsequently responded to the tip, where they uncovered surveillance video of Robinson but confirmed that he did not throw anything in the gas station’s trash during his stop.

TIMELINE OF CHARLIE KIRK'S ALLEGED ASSASSIN FROM CAMPUS SHOOTING TO SHERIFF'S OFFICE SURRENDER

The video shows Robinson’s Dodge Challenger arriving at a Maverik gas station at around 7:15 a.m. on Sept. 11, in Cedar City, less than 24 hours into authorities’ manhunt for the alleged assassin.

Robinson can be seen exiting his vehicle and paying for gas using a credit card before standing next to the car as he pumped fuel.

WATCH: Video captures Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer stopping at Utah gas station after assassination

"Once the tank was full, he removed the nozzle, closed the gas cap, got back into his vehicle and left the gas station," the Cedar City Police Department said in an incident report. "At no time did Tyler approach or use any trash cans to dispose of items."

CHARLIE KIRK'S ACCUSED ASSASSIN ENCOUNTERED BY POLICE DURING RETURN TO CRIME SCENE: LAW ENFORCEMENT SOURCES

The video is one of the first glimpses into Robinson’s alleged getaway route from Orem to St. George as authorities raced to track down Kirk’s accused killer.

Robinson was arrested later that day in St. George after he allegedly confessed or "implied" guilt to his parents, romantic partner and friends, according to court documents.

NEW VIDEO APPEARS TO SHOW ALLEGED CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN NEAR CAMPUS HOURS BEFORE SHOOTING

Robinson faces seven charges, including aggravated homicide, which carries the potential death penalty; felony discharge of a firearm; obstruction; and witness tampering. He has not yet entered a plea.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, Robinson’s attorney asked a judge for more time to review evidence before deciding if his legal team will request a preliminary hearing. Prosecutors have previously said they plan to seek the death penalty in Robinson’s case.