Vermont vagrant to face New Hampshire murder charges in double shooting of retired couple on hiking trail

A vagrant man suspected of the ambush murder of a retired couple in the woods of New Hampshire will be extradited there following his arraignment on fugitive from justice charges in Vermont Thursday.

Logan Clegg, a 26-year-old homeless drifter, is accused of the April shooting deaths of retirees Stephen and Djeswende "Wendy" Reid, 67 and 66, according to investigators. He eluded detection for months after police found the couple dead under "suspicious" circumstances along a hiking trail in their hometown of Concord.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella told reporters Thursday he did not yet have an estimated timeline for the extradition process, but it could happen in the next few days.

Court records show Clegg has killed before – he was implicated in a 2018 homicide in Washington state that he successfully characterized as self-defense.

On May 18, 2018, Clegg was accused of fatally stabbing Corey Ward, 28, in a midnight fight outside the decedent’s home in Spokane.

Prosecutors there ultimately declined to press charges, a county spokesperson told Fox News Digital. Court documents state that Clegg, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing just 145 pounds, fatally stabbed Ward, who was the same height but 55 pounds heavier. Clegg claimed self-defense.

On April 21 of this year, the Reids were found dead on a hiking trail they frequented in Concord, each with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. They had last been seen three days earlier.

Stephen Reid was a former international aid worker who met his "soulmate" while volunteering in West Africa after he graduated college. He later worked for USAID, and Wendy Reid worked with international refugees.

"Steve and Wendy had returned three years ago to his hometown of Concord to enjoy a well-deserved retirement," their family said in a statement earlier this year. "Steve’s 30-plus year career as an international development specialist in service to the world’s most vulnerable through USAID humanitarian projects could not have been made possible without the love, care and support of Wendy, who also helped recently resettled refugees acclimate and thrive in the United States."

An autopsy performed by Dr. Mitchell Weinberg, the state’s deputy chief medical examiner, found the cause and manner of death for both of them was homicide by multiple gunshots.

A person of interest in the area at the time was a White male, between his late 20s and early 30s, with a medium build and short brown hair. He was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and was seen carrying a backpack. Authorities had offered up to $50,000 for information on the case.

Police later identified the person of interest as Clegg, and on Oct. 12, he was arrested in South Burlington, Vermont, on an unrelated warrant from Utah, where he is accused of stealing from a gun store and then violating his probation.

In New Hampshire, Clegg will face two counts of second-degree murder.

He is being held without bail.

Formella is asking anyone else with information on the Reid murders to contact authorities.

"Please do not assume that we know everything you know," he said. "Please contact the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600 if you believe you have helpful information on this case."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.