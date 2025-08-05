Venezuelan suspect 'should never have been in the United States,' police chief says after deadly shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aurora, Colorado, police apprehended a suspect Monday morning in connection with a weekend shooting that left one woman dead and another critically injured. Authorities identified the man as a Venezuelan national who is reportedly in the U.S. without legal status.

Authorities had been searching for 30-year-old Michel Jordan Castellano-Fonseca following the early Sunday morning shooting at an apartment located in north-central Aurora. At the time of the incident, five children ranging from ages 1 to 15 were also inside the apartment.

Castellano-Fonseca was taken into custody around 6 a.m. near Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road, according to an Aurora Police Department spokesperson.

"The Aurora Police Department is dedicated to eliminating gun violence in our community and remains determined to hold offenders accountable," the department stated, noting that officers had been working nonstop to track down the suspect.

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain called the attack "a tragedy that never should have happened," and stressed the importance of inter-agency cooperation and access to technology to prevent and respond to violent crimes.

"This was a heartbreaking and preventable loss of life," Chamberlain said at a Monday press briefing. "The individual responsible should never have been in the United States."

Chamberlain identified Castellano-Fonseca as a Venezuelan national who entered the U.S. illegally in 2023, first settling in Florida before relocating to Aurora. He added that the suspect had not initiated any process to obtain legal residency or citizenship. While the suspect was previously cited in Florida for a traffic violation, no other legal action was taken at that time.

Chamberlain shared further details about the shooting, suggesting it likely stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

According to investigators, the chain of events began Saturday evening, when the suspect, allegedly under the influence of cocaine and alcohol, left the apartment and contacted someone to help him acquire a firearm. Police believe he test-fired the weapon from a vehicle near East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Road before returning to the apartment around 3 a.m.

When he arrived, a 15-year-old girl answered the door. Castellano-Fonseca allegedly forced his way inside as the women and children attempted to take shelter in a bathroom. According to Chamberlain, the suspect followed them and fired shots, striking two women in the head – one of whom died at the scene. The surviving woman remains hospitalized in critical condition.

"Five children – ages 1, 6, 7, 9 and 15 – were subjected to something no child should ever witness," Chamberlain said.

Police said the children were not physically harmed during the shooting.

After the shooting, Castellano-Fonseca fled in a green Acura MDX SUV with Colorado license plate CV0668. Police issued a public alert, describing him as "armed and dangerous."

Investigators utilized surveillance systems to trace the suspect’s vehicle and movements. He was eventually located at a Taco Bell, where he was arrested without incident.

Chamberlain reiterated that the suspect had a history of violence and accused him of endangering the lives of those he claimed to care for. "This person is now off the streets and in custody," he said.

While authorities confirmed that the residents of the apartment were also Venezuelan immigrants, their legal status remains unclear. Victim support services are currently working with them.

Chamberlain also spoke on the broader challenges facing law enforcement, including the influx of immigrants to Aurora and the tension between local and federal authorities regarding immigration enforcement.

He criticized current restrictions that limit local police cooperation with federal agencies like ICE, particularly following recent legal actions by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

"Officers are afraid of being penalized just for cooperating with federal partners," Chamberlain said. "That’s a serious concern for local law enforcement trying to deal with rising crime. We are not here to target immigrants. We are here to hold criminals accountable."

