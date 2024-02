Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Authorities in Virginia have arrested a 32-year-old Venezuelan migrant in connection with a sexual assault on a minor, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that Renzo Mendoza Montes, 32, was arrested on Thursday, February 22, on two felony charges in connection with a sexual assault on a minor.

According to deputies, Mendoza is a Venezuelan citizen who is in the country illegally after being detained and released by US Customs and Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, on September 2, 2023.

Deputies told Fox News that Mendoza was being held without bond, but has now been taken into ICE custody.

This latest arrest comes as violent crimes against US citizens by illegal immigrants are on the rise.

University of Georgia police found the body of 22-year-old Laken Riley in a forested area behind Lake Herrick around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 22, after a friend called authorities to report that she left for a run Thursday morning and never returned.

26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezeula living in an apartment building that sits on the edge of the park where Riley was running, allegedly murdered the aspiring nurse in what UGA Police Chief Jeffrey Clark described as a "crime of opportunity."

The 26-year-old suspect illegally crossed into the United States through El Paso, Texas, in September 2022 and was released into the U.S. via parole, three ICE and DHS, sources told Fox News.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office was not immediately available to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Bill Melugin and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.