Uvalde details plans for new building replacing Robb Elementary School, Texas companies donate millions

Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B and the Butt family, which owns the supermarkets, will donate $10 million for the construction of a building to replace Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two adults were murdered last month.

Huckabee, an architect firm based in Fort Worth, and Joeris, a construction company based in San Antonio, will also donate their services and waive all fees for the design and construction of the new building.

"Along with the entire Uvalde community, we are immensely grateful for the extreme generosity from our amazing donors, and we look forward to collaborating on this exciting new campus," Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell said Tuesday. "Thank you to everyone for the unyielding support our community continues to receive from across Texas, the nation, and world."

President Biden initially raised the prospect of razing the building in late May when he visited Uvalde, telling a local lawmaker that the federal government would provide the funds to erect a new campus.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin confirmed that the school would be demolished last week at a city council meeting.

"You could never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back in that school, ever," McLaughlin told Uvalde residents.

The Uvalde school district said Tuesday that the community and donors would have input on the location and design of the new building, which will include enhanced "educational offerings" and "state-of-the-art safety and security measures."

H-E-B previously distributed meals to first responders and the community through its mobile kitchens. The supermarket chain also announced a $500,000 donation to benefit the victims in the immediate aftermath.

"Our first store in Uvalde opened in 1959, and Uvalde people are our people," H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt said Tuesday.

"As we continue to mourn tremendous loss, I join with my family and H-E-B in working to ensure the Uvalde community can move forward from this tragic event. Our children are this country's future, and our schools should be a safe place where children can thrive and envision new possibilities."