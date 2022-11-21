Expand / Collapse search
Virginia
Published

UVA football player Michael Hollins discharged from hospital after deadly shooting, mom says

Michael Hollins Jr. was one of two students wounded in deadly shooting on University of Virginia campus

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares explains efforts to investigate the recent shooting on the University of Virginia campus that left three football players dead and two other students injured.

Michael Hollins Jr., a 22-year-old football player at the University of Virginia, has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing surgeries for wounds he suffered during an on-campus shooting that killed three of his teammates last week. 

Hollins’ mother Brenda tweeted the update Monday morning, writing, "Hallelujah."

"This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful," Brenda Hollins wrote.

Hollins, who was one of two players injured but not killed in the deadly shooting, is a running back on the team. He was shot in the back and placed on a ventilator. He underwent multiple surgeries.

UVA SHOOTING TIMELINE: MICHAEL HOLLINS' DAD SAYS CHRISTOPHER DARNELL JONES ‘SHOT UP’ BUS OF EX-TEAMMATES

Brenda Hollins asked for prayers for her son as he continues recovery and asked the community to pray for the families of his teammates who were shot and killed.

"Please continue praying for the Chandler, Davis, Perry families!!" Brenda posted. "They need us!! God is amazing!"

UVA SHOOTING UNDERSCORES THE WORK NEEDED TO BE ‘DONE TO RID OUR SOCIETY OF GUN VIOLENCE,’ NFL PLAYER SAYS

The three football players killed in the shooting were identified as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. 

Chandler and Davis were wide receivers while Perry played defensive end. All three men were juniors at the school.

They student athletes were returning from a class trip when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student and former football player, later identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

A memorial service to honor Chandler, Davis, and Perry was held Saturday on the UVA campus. 