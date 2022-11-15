UVA shooting timeline: Michael Hollins' dad says Christopher Darnell Jones 'shot up' bus of ex-teammates

The motive for the University of Virginia shooting might remain unclear, but a timeline of the events known so far suggests that student suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. might have waited for hours to return to campus from a field trip before opening fire toward former football teammates on the bus.

The father of 22-year-old Michael Hollins Jr. – one of the two surviving victims – told The Washington Post that he believes accused gunman Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. carried the handgun onto the bus earlier Sunday before departing with classmates to see a play in Washington, D.C.

It wasn’t until the charter bus returned to the on-campus Culbreth parking garage that Jones allegedly opened fire, according to Michael Hollins Sr.

"He waited until they all got back to Charlottesville, and he just shot up the bus," the elder Hollins said.

His son, who is reportedly was to undergo a second surgery on Tuesday, was set to graduate next month with a degree in entrepreneurship and African American history but was expected to continue to play football for UVA, as he worked on obtaining his master’s.

The first shots fired alert tweeted by the University of Virginia Police Department was sent at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday. The alerts escalated to warn the community of an "active attacker" considered armed and dangerous, to issuing a description of a Black male wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes.

At 12: 37 a.m. on Monday, UVA police released a photo of the suspect, identifying him as Christopher Darnell Jones and warning people to dial 911 and not approach him if they spot him.

By 12:53 a.m., students received an alert to please reach out to friends and family to "advise of your status." Roughly 12 hours would pass while some 500 students remained sheltered in place on university grounds, as some recounted barricading themselves in laboratory closets, keeping silent in darkened dormitories and remaining tucked away in libraries.

Shannon Lake, a third-year student from, told The Associated Press that she and friends heard at some point that someone might be outside the business school building, so she and friends barricaded themselves in a dorm storage closet.

By 1:47 a.m., UVA police said the suspect might be driving a Black SUV with Virginia tag TWX3580.

Hollins Sr., who was working at his job as a Fairfax city bus inspector at the time, said he got a call around 2 a.m. Monday that his son had been shot. Hollins Jr. was shot in the back and a bullet was lodged in his stomach, according to the father, who sped to Charlottesville to the hospital. Hollins Sr. told the Post that his son was in "stable" condition Monday morning and is currently intubated.

"The doctors said he’s going to recover," Hollins told the Post. "They said because of his age and physical condition, he’s doing exceptionally well."

By 4:34 a.m., an alert went out that the shooting resulted in three fatalities and two other injured.

The manhunt stretched even later into the morning, as multiple agencies arrived to help conduct what UVA President Jim Ryan described as an exhaustive, building-by-building search of the university grounds until eventually the shelter in place order was eventually lifted at 10:33 a.m. Monday.

FBI had already arrived at the scene and a Virginia State Police helicopter aided in the search. Despite the order being lifted, the suspect remained at large but was believed to have left campus.

A large law enforcement remained on the university grounds.

An 11 a.m. press conference was scheduled, where the three deceased victims were identified as UVA football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry. UVA officials declined to name the two surviving victims, saying one remained hospitalized in critical condition, the other in good condition.

While he was speaking, UVA Police Chief Timothy J. Longo was interrupted by a Virginia State Police captain, who notified him that Jones had been taken into custody somewhere off campus.

Longo said the suspect had once been on the UVA football team, but he had not been part of the team for at least a year. The UVA football website listed Jones as a team member during the 2018 season and said he did not play in any games. Longo also said Jones had faced a prior hazing investigation and had been on UVA's radar over an alleged criminal incident involving a weapons violation that happened outside Charlottesville. He faced administrative charges by the university for failing to report the matter as is required of all UVA students.

Reports said that Jones was apprehended in Henrico, Va., not far from his mother’s house.

U.S. Marshals reported arrived with guns drawn around 10 a.m. to the home, but Jones was not there. The woman, seen sobbing in a van with her other children nearby, claimed she hadn’t been able to reach her son by phone since earlier Sunday morning, when he said he was excited for his upcoming 23rd birthday.

The final "suspect in custody" alert from UVA police was tweeted at 11:24 a.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, Charlottesville police detailed a separate UVA online threat incident that unfolded simultaneously during the extensive manhunt for Jones, though saying it’s likely unrelated.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday, the Charlottesville Police Department, while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts, according to a press release.

Charlottesville police opened an investigation into the postings and the individual believed to be responsible for posting them. At approximately 4:00 p.m., detectives obtained and served a search warrant for an address associated with the suspect in the 200 block of West Main Street.

Bryan Michael Silva, 31, was arrested and charged with possession or transportation of firearms, firearms ammunition, stun weapons, explosives or concealed weapons by convicted felons, as well as possession of a controlled substance.

Silva was also a served an outstanding/active protective order issued by the Albemarle County General District Court. He was held without bond at the Albemarle – Charlottesville Regional Jail.

At this time, Charlottesville police said the agency "does not believe at this time Mr. Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events that occurred last night at the University of Virginia. However, we understand the fear this caused in our community and acted swiftly to resolve this investigation."

Jones, facing three counts of second degree murder, and other charges, was to be arraigned Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.