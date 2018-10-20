Utah man hits dog with hammer after pup stole food off plate: police

The Utah man who allegedly hit his girlfriend's dog "multiple times" with a hammer after it snatched food off his dinner plate has been charged.

In August, Stanley Jocelyn, 50, from Millcreek, reportedly set his dinner plate on a living room table. Shortly after, his girlfriend’s dog, Temper, “ate the steak off his plate," Fox 13 reported.

“Upon defendant making a move towards Temper, the dog bit him. Jocelyn then retrieved a hammer and repeatedly struck Temper in the head,” a probable cause statement reads, according to KUTV-News.

Jocelyn’s girlfriend, who has not been identified, reportedly screamed “you killed the dog,” and authorities later said the animal’s blood was found on a sofa in the home, as well as in the kitchen.

A neighbor took Temper to a local veterinary clinic, where he reportedly underwent surgery for a “crushing injury to his skull,” as the dog had a large wound on his skull and was “bleeding from one or both nostrils,” veterinarians said, according to Fox 13.

Jocelyn was charged Friday with torture of a companion animal, according to KUTV-News.