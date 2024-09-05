Utah husband charged with wife's murder in million-dollar home as revealing journal entry emerges

A Utah woman was found dead in her home last Sunday, and her husband, who was already on a conditional release for a previous domestic violence incident in July, was the only other person inside.

Eric Larson Sampson, 50, was charged with the felonies of first-degree murder and second-degree aggravated assault with domestic violence by St. George Police in the death of 47-year-old Niki Sampson, according to an arrest report from the department.

Officers were called to their home on the 2800 block of 2300 East in the Little Valley neighborhood of St. George at approximately 8:35 p.m. Sunday, where they found the woman dead.

Police described "suspicious bruising" on the dead woman's arms and face – particularly near her mouth – "in different stages of healing" in their report, "although many of the bruises appeared to be fresh."

UTAH CHILDREN'S BOOK AUTHOR KOURI RICHINS HAD 2 KEY MOTIVES TO KILL HUSBAND: CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY

A neighbor told Fox 13 that police had been to the home earlier that day for a wellness check and that Niki Sampson had still been alive at that time.

A journal presumably written by Niki Sampson was found in the seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home, police said, and contained entries detailing how Eric Sampson would become aggressive when he was drinking alcohol. It "specifically mentioned that [Niki Sampson] was afraid for her life."

After being read his Miranda rights, police said, Eric Sampson gave false and inconsistent statements about what happened. He admitted that he had had several alcoholic drinks throughout the day Sunday and discussed "previous physical altercations" with his wife.

Although he said that he had been alone with her that day, he denied causing the injuries found on her body. He also admitted that he had not called 911 for 10 to 20 minutes after allegedly attempting to wake up his wife.

A third party who was not identified made the call, police said, after they visited the home out of concern for Niki Sampson and found her unresponsive.

UTAH MOM KEPT MISSING DAUGHTER, 5, HIDDEN IN CULT 'COMPOUND' FOR MONTHS WITH HELP FROM ADULT SONS: PROSECUTORS

According to police records from Eric Sampson's earlier domestic violence arrest obtained by Fox 13, Niki Sampson told police that her husband had thrown her on their bed, pinned her arms down with his knees and pulled her hair on July 25.

He was released the same day on the condition that he wouldn't reoffend, but the city said during his arraignment that a protective order would not be issued on Niki Sampson's behalf, the outlet reported.

Beginning in July of last year, every law enforcement agency in Utah began conducting mandatory lethality assessments when responding to domestic violence between intimate partners. The assessment consists of 10 questions. If the victim claims that their partner has ever used a weapon against them or threatened to kill them or their children or thinks that their partner "might try to kill [them]," they are referred to area domestic violence centers.

Affirmative responses to any four of the remaining 10 questions, including "Does he/she have a gun," "Has he/she ever tried to choke you," "Does he/she follow or spy on your or leave threatening messages" and "Is he/she violently or constantly jealous or does he/she control most of your daily activities" also lead to an immediate referral.

UNSUSPECTING SHOPPERS IN MULTIPLE STATES FALL VICTIM TO 'DISTRACTION THEFTS'

Susan Ertel, the board president of the Dove Center, where domestic and sexual abuse survivors are often referred to in these cases in that area, told Fox 13 that victims often don't know where to run in these cases. Those who think their friends, relatives or neighbors are victims of domestic violence should contact police, she said.

"They can say, 'I think something's going on. Can you please come check?'" Ertel said. "If you're wrong, great, you're wrong. If you're right, you may have saved someone's life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not immediately clear whether Sampson had retained an attorney.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, 34% of 4,970 female murder victims in the country were killed by an intimate partner in 2021. In comparison, 6% of 17,970 murdered males were killed by their intimate partners. Only 12% of women murdered that year were killed by strangers, compared to 21% of men.

As St. George Police work to find more answers in the case, Sampson is being held at Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane.