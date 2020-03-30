USNS Comfort hospital ship arrives in New York harbor amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The USNS Comfort has arrived at the front lines of the coronavirus fight in the United States.

The Navy hospital ship, which contains 1,000 beds, a dozen operating rooms, a medical laboratory, a pharmacy and more, sailed into New York City harbor on Monday after departing from Virginia over the weekend.

“There she is," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said as the ship docked at Manhattan's Pier 90.

“If there is ever a time that we need to work together it is today," he added. "The president is right – this is a war. And what does this nation do when it’s at war? It comes together and it acts as one.”

The White House said the 1,200 “doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists, X-ray technicians, orderlies and other medical staff” on board the vessel “will augment and support New York City’s medical community and conserve hospital capacity by treating some non-COVID-19 patients.”

“We are going to be able to do the life-saving work right now,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday, noting that “750 beds will be put into play immediately to relieve the pressure on our hospital system.”

It’s not the first time the USNS Comfort has been in New York City. The Navy said it was deployed there a day after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and spent three weeks aiding first responders at Ground Zero.

"This great ship behind me is a 70,000-ton message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York, a place I know very well, a place I love," President Trump said in Norfolk, Va., on Saturday, prior to the ship’s departure. "We're here for you. We're fighting for you and we're with you all the way and we always will be."

On the West Coast, Trump has deployed the USNS Mercy hospital ship to Los Angeles, where it is now serving “as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients" who are currently hospitalized on land.

The sister ships were built in the 1970s and originally deployed as oil tankers before being converted to hospital ships in the 1980s and delivered to the Navy.

Cuomo said Monday that moving a ship like the Comfort to New York City is a "major enterprise."

“I’ve been speaking with a number of my colleagues, governors all across the nation, Democrats and Republicans – I've said the same message to all of them. What you see happening in New York is not unique," he continued. "Yes, we are more dense. Yes, we are bigger than most places, but, this virus spreads among Americans. This virus does not discriminate. It does not discriminate by age, it does not discriminate by party, it infects all Americans. And what you are seeing in New York is going to spread across this country.”

"I’ve said to them all ‘prepare soon, prepare early, get your preparations in place and don’t think that any American is immune from this virus," he added.

