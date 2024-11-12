FAA suspends air traffic to Haiti for 30 days after two flights from US hit by gunfire

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has suspended flights between the U.S. and Haiti after a Spirit Airlines flight and a JetBlue flight were struck by gang-related gunfire.

The FAA issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) about the suspension Tuesday afternoon. The NOTAM, which was obtained by Fox News, applies to all U.S. carriers and commercial operators.

Aircraft that fly over or into Haiti on behalf of the U.S. government are exempt from the ban. Operations at Toussaint Louverture International Airport are paused.

The ban comes a day after Spirit flight 951 was hit by gunfire en route to Haiti. The plane was making a landing at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince, the capital of the country, at the time of the incident Monday.

A Spirit representative told Fox News Digital the flight, which departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was then diverted to Santiago, Dominican Republic.

When the aircraft landed in Santiago, inspectors found damage consistent with gunfire. Spirit then suspended all of its flights into Haiti.

On Monday, JetBlue Flight 935 was also struck by gunfire while departing from Port-au-Prince. The plane landed safely at JFK International Airport later that day.

"The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and we have suspended our service at Port-au-Prince (PAP) and Cap-Haitien (CAP) pending further evaluation," Spirit said in a statement.

Monday was also the same day Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille was ousted from office. The U.S. government has long discouraged civilian travel into Haiti due to violence and political upheaval in the country.

On Monday, the U.S. Embassy said it was "aware of gang-led efforts to block travel to and from Port-au-Prince, which may include armed violence and disruptions to roads, ports, and airports."

"The security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous," the statement said. "Travel within Haiti is conducted at your own risk. The U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety traveling to airports, borders or during any onward travel.

"You should consider your personal security situation before traveling anywhere in Haiti," the U.S. Embassy added. "Only attempt to depart Haiti or travel within Haiti if you believe it is safe for you to do so."

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Constance McDonough contributed to this report.