US Virgin Islands police can’t confirm Sarm Heslop arrived on boyfriend’s yacht before she went missing

Virgin Islands police cannot "independently confirm" that Sarm Heslop, the British woman who has been missing for more than six weeks, ever stepped foot on her boyfriend’s yacht the evening before her disappearance was first reported.

Heslop, the 41-year-old flight attendant from Southampton, reportedly had been staying on board Ryan Bane’s boat moored off St. John in the weeks leading up to her disappearance.

Bane, who is American, was the last person to have seen her and has refused to speak with investigators, according to police.

Heslop was reportedly last seen having dinner with Bane in St. John on Sunday, March 7. Her reported her missing around 2:30 a.m. the next day.

Virgin Islands Police Department (VIPD) spokesman Toby Derima told Fox News that authorities have "utilized various investigative efforts, to include land and water searches, aided by canine and unmanned aircraft systems."

OHIO MAN, 19, CHARGED IN DEATH OF MISSING 20-YEAR-OLD WOMAN FOUND IN VACANT HOME, INVESTIGATORS SAY

He said divers have deployed and have canvassed the island. He said detectives are unable to independently confirm that Heslop arrived on Bane’s boat, the Siren Song, on March 7. Despite her disappearance, Heslop’s possessions, including her cellphone and credit cards, were still on board when she vanished.

VIPD said the FBI and U.K. police are assisting in the investigation.

Meanwhile, a Facebook page, "Missing Person: Sarm Heslop," has been set up to provide updates on the missing British woman.

"As hard as it is to feel so helpless, we are so grateful for all the efforts being made and we place our trust in the authorities as we wait and pray for news of our beloved friend," read a Monday post on the page.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to the Virgin Islands Police Department seeking more information.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.