Police and Law Enforcement
2 US Marshals shot in Baltimore: report

The 2 officers shot were reportedly assigned to a US Marshal Task Force

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Two law enforcement officers and one suspect were shot Tuesday in Baltimore, according to a report. 

An anonymous source told Fox 45 Baltimore that the two officers shot were assigned to a U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Two law enforcement officers and suspect were all transported to a hospital, the Baltimore Police Department tweeted Tuesday. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for developments.

