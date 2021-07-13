2 US Marshals shot in Baltimore: report
The 2 officers shot were reportedly assigned to a US Marshal Task Force
Two law enforcement officers and one suspect were shot Tuesday in Baltimore, according to a report.
An anonymous source told Fox 45 Baltimore that the two officers shot were assigned to a U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Two law enforcement officers and suspect were all transported to a hospital, the Baltimore Police Department tweeted Tuesday.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for developments.