US Coast Guard recovers 3 'unresponsive people' while searching for missing fishermen in Massachusetts

Coast Guard aircraft found overturned vessel around 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that it has recovered three "unresponsive people" after searching for four missing fishermen in the waters off of Cape Ann in Massachusetts.

The search is ongoing for an additional missing person.

Coast Guard aircraft found an overturned vessel about 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann earlier Thursday, officials said. The Coast Guard did not see anyone in the water at the time.

Coast Guard station

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Massachusetts, is shown on November 25, 2021. The Coast Guard rescued three "unresponsive people" off the coast of Cape Ann, Massachusetts, while searching for four lost fishermen on April 20, 2023. The search for the fourth fisherman is still underway. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Sai, and three others, left Hampton Harbor in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning in a 17-foot (5-meter) boat headed for fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, about 50 miles offshore, the Coast Guard said.

Cape Ann is about 30 miles northeast of Boston.