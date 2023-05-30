US Army soldier killed, several injured in vehicle collision at Alaska base

A U.S. Army soldier with the 11th Airborne Division was killed and three others — including his spouse and child — were injured Sunday evening in a vehicle collision at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), Alaska.

A vehicle carrying five soldiers collided with another vehicle while traveling on Arctic Valley Road near Cottonwood Park around 11:30 p.m.

Two occupants from the first vehicle were ejected.

Another soldier was in the second vehicle with his spouse and child, JBER said.

NO NEW SERVICE MEMBERS ADDED TO ARMY MEMORIAL WALL FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 9/11

First responders transported two soldiers to Providence Hospital. They were released with minor injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle and his family were transported to Alaska Regional for evaluation and treatment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The deceased soldier’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

The Army Criminal Investigation Command is investigating the collision.