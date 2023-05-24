Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

UPS driver shot in Arkansas, hospitalized in critical condition

The UPS driver was shot in Little Rock and was taken to a hospital in critical condition

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A UPS driver was shot in Arkansas on Wednesday, and authorities were looking for the gunman. 

The Little Rock Police Department said reports of a shooting came in at around 1 p.m. from the 7500 block of Royal Oaks Drive. 

PILOT DIES IN ARKANSAS PLANE CRASH

When officers arrived at the scene, they found someone injured with gunshot wounds. 

UPS driver shot in Arkansas

A UPS driver was shot Wednesday in Arkansas, the company said.  (iStock)

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed in critical condition, police said.  

Authorities have not disclosed any details of what possibly led to the shooting or a suspect

"We are aware of an incident involving one of our drivers, and our thoughts are with him and his family," a UPS statement to Fox News Digital said. "We are cooperating with the authorities and deferring questions about this incident to them, as the investigation is ongoing."

