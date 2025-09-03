Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

San Francisco

United plane at San Francisco airport collides with another jet while pulling back from gate

Flights bound for Boston and Denver involved in tail collision during pushback from gate

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
close
FAA: American Airlines planes carrying members of Congress clipped wings at Reagan National Airport Video

FAA: American Airlines planes carrying members of Congress clipped wings at Reagan National Airport

 'America Reports' has the latest on the incident that is under investigation.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two United Airlines planes were involved in a minor collision at San Francisco International Airport on Labor Day, the airline confirmed. 

"Monday night, a United aircraft being pushed back from the gate at San Francisco International Airport made contact with the tail of a parked United aircraft," a United spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

No injuries were reported and passengers on both planes were able to board other planes to reach their destinations. 

The collision between UA796 — which was headed to Boston — and UA1871 — which was headed to Denver — garnered social media attention. 

UNITED AIRLINES PLANES IN SAN FRANCISCO CLIP WINGS

Two United planes at SFO

United Airlines planes takeoff and land at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, United States on August 6, 2025 as United Airlines flights grounded nationwide because of computer problems. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu)

"Last night a collision at San Francisco United Airlines between two 737 aircraft," aviation community X account @Airline_Secret said in a post. "Failure of tow bar of a tug is rumored to blame."

"UA796 was boarding passengers at the gate, the tug broke away on UA1871 and the aircraft rolled back," the post concluded. It included a photo that newsgathering website Storyful said was originally posted to Reddit. 

PASSENGER IN CUSTODY AFTER 'DIRECT THREAT' TO AIRPLANE SHUTS DOWN SEATTLE AIRPORT RUNWAYS

SFO Airport tower

In this Oct. 24, 2017, file photo, the air traffic control tower is in sight as a plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. (Jeff Chiu)

"Currently waiting to see if they get another plane for us... A small bump and the plane shook for a bit and pilot made the announcement a few minutes later," someone claiming to be a passenger posted to Reddit. 

Passengers told local TV news station KGO the hit felt like an earthquake. 

The FAA is investigating the incident, KGO reported. 

Inside the FAA’s race to train air traffic controllers Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Back in May, the right wingtip of a United Airlines plane departing a gate collided with the left wingtip of another United plane in San Francisco, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Fox News Digital's Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report. 
Close modal

Continue