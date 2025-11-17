Expand / Collapse search
Campus Radicals

University of Wisconsin TPUSA member 'disgusted' with school after more violent anti-ICE imagery surfaces

Campus police investigate hand-drawn images depicting federal agents being shot in the head

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Tricia McLaughlin sounds alarm on ‘unprecedented’ rise in vehicle rammings targeting ICE agents Video

Tricia McLaughlin sounds alarm on ‘unprecedented’ rise in vehicle rammings targeting ICE agents

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to discuss the growing threats against ICE agents in Chicago and how Illinois leaders’ rhetoric on immigration enforcement is adding to the tensions.

More violent imagery depicting an ICE agent being shot was photographed on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus late last week.

The hand-drawn image, which was photographed hanging on a post, said, "The only good fascist is a dead one." The drawing depicts a man wearing sunglasses with a mask over his face and a hat on his head. The man's shirt says "ICE," and red blood streams out of his head.

The photograph was first shared with The Madison Federalist, an independent school newspaper.

Violent anti-ICE image hangs on post University of Wisconsin

An image showing an ICE agent shot in the head hangs on a post on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison the week of Nov. 10, 2025. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Fox News Digital spoke with the student who photographed the image, who asked not to be named but is a board member of the school's Turning Point USA chapter.

WISCONSIN PROFESSOR SLAMS ‘ISOLATING ENVIRONMENT’ FOR CONSERVATIVES ON CAMPUSES

"It was in this area called Memorial Library, and my first reaction was, well, I'm in a university, so I wasn't too surprised," the student said. "I kind of felt disgusted, and I felt that it was a very harmful message to be sending to college kids, especially in a very, I guess, politically biased or politically charged university."

The student said he took a photo of the image before he ripped it off the post.

"I just felt really disgusted, and I felt almost threatened because it kind of shows how, you know, violence against people who are considered right-wingers are kind of normalized in this campus," the student said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CAMPUS RADICALS COAST TO COAST

The student told Fox News Digital that the political bias extends to the classroom.

federal agents in camouflage uniforms clash with Broadview anti-ICE protesters

Police take two people into custody as tear gas fills the air after it was used by federal law enforcement agents who were being confronted by community members and activists for reportedly shooting a woman in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Oct. 4, 2025, in Broadview, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"I feel like a lot of the professors—not all of the professors, but a lot of the professors—they paint right-wingers or conservative Christians or nationalists in a very, very bad light," he said. "And because of that, these types of rhetorics have almost become normalized even in my university classes."

He said he has experienced professors "justifying what Stalin and Mao did," and that violent rhetoric has become more normalized after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's September assassination.

GEORGETOWN ACTS QUICKLY AFTER DISTURBING FLYERS REEMERGE ON CAMPUS MOCKING CHARLIE KIRK: 'REST IN P-SS'

"People celebrating [Kirk] dying wasn't, like, an anomaly in this campus," the student said. "So, I just think it's an amalgamation of years and years of, I guess, normalization of this type of violence against the right."

A similar image was discovered and photographed on campus earlier last week.

The image, which was spotted by a student and subsequently posted on X by the Wisconsin College Republicans, shows a figure wearing a vest that says "ICE" being shot in the head. Blood pours out behind the agent's head, creating a thought bubble.

'MY FIRST EMOTION WAS FEAR': GEORGETOWN STUDENTS REACT TO FLYERS CELEBRATING CHARLIE KIRK'S MURDER

"Speak their language," the wording on the image says.

Violent anti-ICE imagery on University of Wisconsin campus

A photo of a violent poster found on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, taken on Nov. 12, 2025. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Below that, it says, "You can't vote away fascism."

Nick Jacobs, the chairman of the Wisconsin College Republicans and a student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, also described an uptick in violent rhetoric since Kirk's murder at Utah Valley University.

GRAPHIC ANTI-ICE IMAGERY AT UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SHOWS AGENT WITH BULLET IN HEAD: 'SPEAK THEIR LANGUAGE'

"I mean, it's really bad," he told Fox News Digital after the first graphic image was photographed last week. "It's almost celebrated among students to write threatening things about college Republicans, about ICE agents, about Republicans."

"At my school recently, we did a chalk memorial for Charlie Kirk, and leftists wrote what was on the bullet casing an hour after we did it," he said.

Bullet casings recovered from alleged Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson were riddled with left-wing messaging, including the title of a popular Antifa song.

Charlie Kirk before he was shot hands out hats to the crowd

Charlie Kirk hands out hats before speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

UW-Madison campus police confirmed that they are investigating both incidents.

The school did not return a request for comment.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
