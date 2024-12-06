UnitedHealth Group says 'our hearts are broken' by murder of CEO Bryan Thompson

UnitedHealth Group said Thursday it is grieving the loss of CEO Brian Thompson after a lone gunman shot him in broad daylight outside of the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan earlier this week.

The company said Thompson was "a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him".

On Thursday the healthcare company issued their second statement since the incident occurred to express their gratitude for the kind words and sympathy of Americans across the country.

"While our hearts are broken, we have been touched by the huge outpouring of kindness and support in the hours since this horrific crime took place," the statement read.

"So many patients, consumers, health care professionals, associations, government officials and other caring people have taken time out of their day to reach out. We are thankful, even as we grieve," they went on to say.

The New York Police Department has been hunting for the killer since early Wednesday morning.

The suspect wanted for the brutal slaying is believed to have used a fake New Jersey identification card to check into a New York City hostel before the brazen execution-style killing, police sources tell Fox News.

Sources say the suspect used the fake ID and paid in cash.

UHG says the incident will not affect how the company operates and that their priorities lie with the family in their time of need.

"Our priorities are, first and foremost, supporting Brian’s family; ensuring the safety of our employees; and working with law enforcement to bring the perpetrator to justice," they said. "We, at UnitedHealth Group, will continue to be there for those who depend upon us for their health care."

The company went on to ask that the public allow the families the space to grieve.

"We ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy as they mourn the loss of their husband, father, brother and friend," the company said.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson and Alexis McAdams contributed to this report.