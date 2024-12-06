Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

UnitedHealth Group says 'our hearts are broken' by murder of CEO Bryan Thompson

'While our hearts are broken, we have been touched by the huge outpouring of kindness and support in the hours since this horrific crime took place'

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
close
Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO 'sloppy,' not a professional hit, law enforcement expert says Video

Killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO 'sloppy,' not a professional hit, law enforcement expert says

'Fox News @ Night' panelists Aaron Cohen and Neama Rahmani unpack the details in the search for the suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and ongoing jury deliberations in the Daniel Penny trial.

UnitedHealth Group said Thursday it is grieving the loss of CEO Brian Thompson after a lone gunman shot him in broad daylight outside of the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan earlier this week. 

The company said Thompson was "a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him".

On Thursday the healthcare company issued their second statement since the incident occurred to express their gratitude for the kind words and sympathy of Americans across the country.

brian thompson

This undated photo provided by UnitedHealth Group shows UnitedHealthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson. (UnitedHealth Group via AP)

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO BRIAN THOMPSON'S KILLER USED FAKE ID TO CHECK INTO NYC HOSTEL BEFORE SLAYING: SOURCES

"While our hearts are broken, we have been touched by the huge outpouring of kindness and support in the hours since this horrific crime took place," the statement read.

"So many patients, consumers, health care professionals, associations, government officials and other caring people have taken time out of their day to reach out. We are thankful, even as we grieve," they went on to say.

The New York Police Department has been hunting for the killer since early Wednesday morning.

A screenshot from surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows an alleged person of interest wanted in connection for the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

A screenshot from surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows an alleged person of interest wanted in connection with the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. (NYPD Crime Stoppers )

The suspect wanted for the brutal slaying is believed to have used a fake New Jersey identification card to check into a New York City hostel before the brazen execution-style killing, police sources tell Fox News.

Sources say the suspect used the fake ID and paid in cash.

UHG says the incident will not affect how the company operates and that their priorities lie with the family in their time of need.

FORMER NYPD INSPECTOR 'SKEPTICAL' UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO GUNMAN WAS PROFESSIONAL, ZEROES IN ON WEAPON OF CHOICE

Bullets at scene outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot.

Members of the New York police crime scene unit investigate bullets lying on the sidewalk at the scene outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our priorities are, first and foremost, supporting Brian’s family; ensuring the safety of our employees; and working with law enforcement to bring the perpetrator to justice," they said. "We, at UnitedHealth Group, will continue to be there for those who depend upon us for their health care."

The company went on to ask that the public allow the families the space to grieve.

"We ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy as they mourn the loss of their husband, father, brother and friend," the company said. 

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson and Alexis McAdams contributed to this report.