Underwater video reveals private jet that fatally crashed decades ago in Vermont's Lake Champlain

Experts released video footage revealing an underwater look at the suspected wreckage of a corporate private jet 200 feet below the surface in Lake Champlain in Vermont, that fatefully crashed more than 50 years ago.

The footage — recorded by underwater searcher Garry Kozak and provided to The Associated Press — shows the hazy glow of the remnants of the private aircraft, with the registration "N400CP."

The 10-seat Jet Commander aircraft disappeared shortly after taking off from Burlington en route to Providence, Rhode Island , on Jan. 27, 1971.

Pilots Donald Myers and George Nikita, along with passengers Richard Windsor, Robert Williams and Frank Wilder, were on board the flight.

JET MISSING SINCE 1971 FOUND SUBMERGED IN VERMONT'S LAKE CHAMPLAIN, EXPERTS SAY

The lake's cloudy waters revealed what appeared to be an aircraft engine along with the plane's signature custom paintwork — bright red and cream stripes, despite being over five decades old.

Kozak and a team of researchers uncovered the long-lost aircraft on May 19, after 17 separate attempts that spanned decades by other research groups.

Kozak and Sonar Search and Recovery owner Hans Hug hit their stroke of luck when they used an EdgeTech 4125-P side-scan sonar system with high-resolution capability to scan the 490-square-mile natural lake.

"With all those pieces of evidence, we’re 99% absolutely sure," Kozak shared following the discovery.

Following the historical find, families were left with mixed feelings.

TRUCK DRIVER KILLED IN FIERY PHILADELPHIA 1-95 CRASH MADE CRITICAL MISTAKE, FEDS SAY

"To have this found now ... it’s peaceful feeling, at the same time it’s a very sad feeling," Barbara Nikitas, niece of pilot George Nikita, said. "We know what happened. We’ve seen a couple of photos. We’re struggling, I think, with that now."

Frank Wilder’s father, also Frank Wilder, was a passenger on the plane .

"Spending 53 years not knowing if the plane was in the lake or maybe on a mountainside around there somewhere was distressing," said Wilder, who lives outside of Philadelphia. "And again, I’m feeling relieved that I know where the plane is now, but unfortunately it’s opening other questions, and we have to work on those now."

Debris from the plane was initially found in the spring of 1971 at Shelburne Point, Vermont, after the ice melted from the lake, Kozak said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Kozak and a team of researchers were the first to make significant headway in the investigation into the missing plane from 1971.

A representative for the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it was investigating information it received.