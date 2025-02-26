Man assaulted by as many as 30 teenage bicyclists in Los Angeles, police say

A man was brutally attacked in Los Angeles, California, by a large group of teenage bicyclists, according to police.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. Saturday in the Carthay neighborhood, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release.

Officers responded to the area of San Vicente Boulevard and Carrillo Drive after a report of an assault.

Witnesses told police that an argument had broken out between the man and a group of about 20 to 30 suspects believed to be 16- to 18-years-old.

A couple of suspects struck and kicked the man's vehicle before he exited his vehicle to confront them. A physical altercation then ensued, leading to more suspects joining in on the fight, police said.

Police said the large group of suspects "immediately overwhelmed" the man. They punched and kicked the man, even after he had been knocked down to the ground.

The suspects fled the area on their bicycles southbound on Carrillo Drive after witnesses attempted to intervene, police said.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene to attend to the man. He sustained minor visible injuries and declined to be transported to the hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspects and are asking the public for assistance in locating those responsible for the attack.