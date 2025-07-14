UC Berkeley professor gunned down by masked attacker in Greece

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A University of California, Berkeley professor was shot and killed by a masked gunman while visiting family in Athens, Greece, reports said.

The death of Przemysław Jeziorski, a 43-year-old associate professor of marketing at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, unfolded on July 4. He was shot five times at close range in an Athens suburb, suffering injuries to his chest and neck, according to Polish news website TVP World, citing media reports.

The Greek news website Ta Nea said that at the time of his death, Jeziorski was heading to pick up his children from his Greek ex-wife, who lives in the area. The outlet added that he traveled to the country to attend a court hearing regarding their custody.

"I am heartbroken by the tragic and sudden death of Professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski, a beloved member of our marketing faculty and Haas community," Jennifer Chatman, the dean of UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, told The Daily Californian student newspaper. While authorities are investigating what happened, our immediate focus is on supporting our community during this difficult period. My heart goes out to Przemek’s family and loved ones. We will miss him."

"Przemek was an outstanding scholar. His research at the intersection of marketing and economics led the way in important areas from mergers and acquisitions to search advertising and mobile money," Haas professor Zsolt Katona also said to the newspaper.

A biography of Jeziorski on UC Berkeley’s website said, "With over 15 years of experience in research and teaching, he has earned a reputation as a leading expert in quantitative marketing, industrial organization, and applied microeconomics."

Jeziorski’s resume also said he taught at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Arizona.

Łukasz Jeziorski, who identified himself as Jeziorski’s brother, wrote on a European crowdfunding website that he was "the victim of a terrible crime, and the perpetrator is still at large."

"Our family is heartbroken, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that justice is served," he added. "We are asking for your help to raise funds for legal fees, the repatriation of Przemek’s remains to Poland, and related expenses. Przemek was a loving father to two young children and a beloved professor at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley."