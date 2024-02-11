Expand / Collapse search
Maryland

Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting of Maryland toddler outside apartment complex

Israel Fuentes Jr., 33, and Johnny Alejandro Turcios, 28, charged with first-degree murder

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a toddler in Maryland, authorities said Friday.

Israel Fuentes Jr., 33, and 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios, both of Lewisdale, were identified as suspects in the murder of 2-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres in Langley Park with the help of the community, Prince George's County Assistant Police Chief Vernon Hale told reporters.

"The community stepped up like no other," Hale said. "They were cooperative, helped our detectives develop information and evidence to get some arrests in this case."

The shooting happened at around 5:35 p.m. Thursday near the Bedford Station Apartments in Langley Park. Investigators believe Fuentes and Turcios were with at least two other individuals in a carjacked gold SUV when they exited the vehicle and allegedly opened fire on another group.

Israel Fuentes, Jr. and Johnny Alejandro Turcios

Israel Fuentes Jr. and Johnny Alejandro Turcios were charged with first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres. (Prince Georges County Police Department)

Stray bullets struck both Jeremy and his mother, who were walking nearby. The mother survived the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bedford Station Apartments

The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the area when they heard shots fired just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday and responded to the 1400 block of Kanawha Street in Langley Park. (FOX 5)

Both Fuentes and Turcios were being held in county jail on charges that included first-degree murder.

shooting in maryland

Police said the two men were in a carjacked gold SUV with at least two other people. Authorities are searching for other suspects believed to have been involved in the shooting. (FOX 5)

Hale told reporters that authorities are continuing to search for other suspects.

"Again, we're not done yet," the assistant police chief said. "We made two arrests, but there's two more out there… These are the cases we lose sleep over."