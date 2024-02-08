Georgia man accused of killing wife with hammer at retirement community: report

An 81-year-old man is accused of murdering his wife at the retirement community where they both lived by hitting her multiple times in the head with a hammer, according to the criminal arrest warrant obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta.

Richard Hayden, 81, of Lawrenceville, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault in the death of his wife, Grace Hayden, according to the Gwinnett County Police. Police reported that the 71-year-old woman was found dead inside her room at the Lindwood Estates Gracious Retirement Living.

According to the arrest warrant, Hayden attacked his wife with a hammer, striking her in the head, causing severe injuries that resulted in her death.

Richard Hayden was being treated at a nearby hospital for reasons unrelated to the incident prior to his charges being filed, according to police.

The cause of death will be determined by the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office.

The circumstances leading up to her death and the motive are also under investigation.

Hayden is expected to be taken to the Gwinnett County Jail once he is released from the hospital.