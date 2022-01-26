Two St. Louis police officers shot, wounded pursuing vehicle in Ferguson: authorities

Two St. Louis police officers were shot in nearby Ferguson, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon after locating a vehicle that was possibly linked to a homicide, according to authorities.

One officer was shot in a leg while the other was shot in the abdomen around 1 p.m, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden said.

The officer who was shot in a leg was in "very critical, very unstable" condition, the chief said.

Both police officers are in their mid-20s, according to Hayden.

The four individuals inside the suspect vehicle were believed to be associated with a homicide from Tuesday night and were all taken into custody, the chief said.

According to Hayden, the police officers had been following the vehicle and were shot when they attempted to approach it.

The police chief urged the public to pray for the officers who were wounded.

"I am asking the public to pray for our officers. This is a rough time," Hayden said. "They're doing everything they can to keep people safe, and we keep having these critical incidents," Hayden said.

In a separate incident Monday night, two St. Louis police officers were hit by a vehicle while assisting a driver on a highway.

Wave of officers shot on duty

The shooting comes amid a wave of police officers shot in the first month of 2022.

On Friday night, two New York City police officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence call involving a mother and her son.

Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was pronounced dead Friday night and partner Officer Wilbert Mora, 27, died Tuesday.

Friday's shooting came just days after a 16-year-old was accused of shooting a New York City police officer in a leg.

In Texas, a Harris County constable was shot dead Sunday while conducting a traffic stop in southwest Houston.

Houston police Chief Troy Finner said that witnesses saw Harris County Cpl. Charles Galloway stop a vehicle when the suspect, Oscar Rosales, "got out of his vehicle and immediately fired upon the deputy multiple times, striking him, and then drove off."

In Washington D.C., one Metropolitan Police Department Officer was shot after responding to a man who "appeared to be very suspicious in terms of his behavior," police Chief Robert J. Contee III said.

When police approached the man, he "fired several shots," wounding one officer, Contee said.

As of Monday, the officer was reported "conscious and breathing."